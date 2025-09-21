By News Release



Youth Basketball Clinic Saturday

Maui County Parks and Recreation News Release

Get ready to learn basketball from coach Maiki Tihada, a former Gatorade State Player of the Year and college standout at Gonzaga and Morehead State.

The Youth Basketball Clinic for third-to-sixth graders, a partnership between County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation and Hoop Heads Academy is this Saturday, Sept. 20 at Kaunakakai Gymnasium from 8 to 10 a.m.

Registration started Sept. 8. Visit Kaunakakai Gymnasium from 7:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. until Friday to register.