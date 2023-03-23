By Jack Kiyonaga | Reporter



Wins For Baseball and Softball

By Jack Kiyonaga, Reporter

The Molokai Farmers took on rivals Lanai Pinelads in a baseball double-header last weekend in Kaunakakai.

Friday afternoon’s game saw the Farmers post a 14-4 victory, which ended in the fourth inning due to Maui Interscholastic League’s 10-run rule.

Led by a strong pitching performance from Solomon Kikukawa-Teriong, which included three scoreless innings, the Farmers took a six-run lead in the first inning and never let up. While the Lanai Pinelads closed the gap to four runs, Molokai was able to put up an additional six runs, securing the win.

Molokai’s offense was bolstered by strong performances from Hokuau Arce and Miken Loo, both of whom hit triples. Likewise, Kikukawa-Teriong followed up his pitching with three runs and two runs batted in (RBI).

Coach Keahi Rawlins explained that it was good to have all players available for home games, after only being able to take 15 athletes to away matches.

Rawlins expressed satisfaction especially with Friday’s offensive performance and was excited that the boys got to play in front of their home crowd and ohana. After only having two home games last season, the Farmers are slotted for six this year.

Saturday’s baseball game likewise ended in a Molokai victory as the Farmers defeated Lanai 25 to 11, with the 10-run-rule coming into effect in the sixth inning. Ho’olei Arce took the win as pitcher, with multiple Farmers contributing to the high-scoring offensive. With the win, the Farmers improved to 4-0 on the year, maintaining their undefeated status.

The Molokai High Softball team was likewise in action Friday and Saturday. The Lady Farmers posted an 8-5 victory over Lanai in Friday’s game.

Lady Farmer’s pitcher Tania Yamamoto threw a one-hitter while allowing three earned-runs in Friday’s win over reigning Maui Interscholastic League Champions Lanai. Molokai’s offense was led by Pi’i Victorino and Natalia Pastrana, both of whom scored runs on triples.

After another 11-10 win on Saturday, the Lady Farmers improved to a 3-1 season record.