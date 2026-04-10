By News Release



Wiliwili Jewelry Workshop in Hoʻolehua

MAC News Release

The Molokai Arts Center’s Hawaiian Arts (HĀ) Program presents two separate jewelry making workshops at the Hoʻolehua Homestead Makeke at 2240 Lihi Pali Ave behind Molokai High School on Sunday, April 12 and 26 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/MACHA2026.

The MAC continues its popular HĀ workshops featuring the wiliwili tree.

Kaulananapua Dudoit, Hawaiian Cultural Practitioner will teach participants to create jewelry using wiliwili seeds. Kaulana was raised on the east end of Molokai and is now a homesteader in Hoʻolehua. She currently sells her handcrafted jewelry and plants. Participants may also bring shells, beads, or wiliwili seeds.

The MAC HĀ 2025-26 Program is a bi-monthly series which promotes cultural arts through ʻāina (land) and mea kanu (that which is planted), utilizing our natural resources.

The Makeke (market) opens at 3 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Come early to shop Tutu’s Treasures, purchase food, desserts, drinks, snacks, produce, plants, and other goodies from homesteaders and youth entrepreneurs. You are also invited to observe or play a game of cribbage or konane.

The HĀ Program is sponsored in part by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. HĀ workshops are free, but donations are welcome to help sustain MAC programs. Contact HĀ Coordinator Kanoelani Dudoit (808) 213-1179 or MAC Executive Director Alice Kaahanui molokaiartsexecdr@gmail.com for more information.