By News Release



Who Are Molokai’s Future Farmers?

Molokai Bahá’í Community News Release

The Global Citizenship Speaker series resumes at the Molokai Public Library on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. This presentation features Molokai youth sharing their manaʻo about the future of farming on Molokai.

All around the world, the average age of farmers is going up, and few young people are taking up farming. But today, youth on Molokai, including those in the Molokai Homestead Youth Council, Hui Meaʻai Culinary Club, Molokai High School Future Farmers of America, the 4-H Club, and Molokai High School Youth Entrepreneurs are exploring ways to get involved in Molokai’s food system. Will they be our future farmers?

This presentation will feature a panel of local youth interested and engaged in growing food, cooking, and creating food-related businesses.

The Global Citizenship Speaker Series creates a space for the community to listen, learn from, and share their views with local, Hawaiian and international speakers about a variety of topics important to Molokai.

The series is presented by the Molokai Bahá’í Community in collaboration with Molokai Public Library. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Light refreshments will be served.