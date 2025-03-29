By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Weekend Sports Results

The Molokai High School (MHS) Farmers took wins in baseball, softball and boys volleyball this past weekend.

For baseball, the boys traveled to Maui to take on Kulanihakoi High School in a two-game series. The Farmers swept Kulanihakoi, putting up an 11-1 victory on Friday followed by a 4-1 win on Saturday. The wins propelled the Farmers to a 4-0 start to their season.

MHS softball was also in action, taking on the Pine Lasses. The Lady Farmers dropped the first game on Friday by a score of 29-20, but came back strong for Saturday’s rematch. On Saturday, the Lady Farmers put up big numbers on offense, scoring 24 runs in the 24-14 mercy rule victory. Natalia Pastrana pitched three innings, taking the win. Pastrana followed up her pitching with five hits and six RBIs. Softball will travel to Hana this coming weekend.

Boys volleyball took on Lanai at the Barn over the weekend. The Farmers swept the Pine Lads in both games, 3-0 and 3-0, improving their record for the year to 2-2. They will travel to Lanai this weekend for a rematch.