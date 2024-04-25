By Wedding Announcement



Glenn and Rita Poller celebrated their wedding on April 14, at a residence on Seaside Pl.

“Glenn and I were married as one on this beautiful island of Molokai,” writes Rita.

“Our pastor at Heart of Aloha Church, Cameron Hiro, graciously performed the ceremony overlooking the ocean. Though the rain and wind came, we looked at it as God pouring blessings and favor upon our union. Our guests who attended as friends are now considered in their eyes and ours as ohana. From the first day we stepped upon Molokai, we could feel and sense how special Molokai was. We had found what we were looking for all our lives – people genuinely caring for one another regardless of circumstance. We cannot truly express in words how much gratitude we feel.”