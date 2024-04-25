  • Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Submission Deadlines

    Advertising

    Thursday 4pm

    May 2, 2024

    Content

    Friday 4pm

    April 26, 2024

    To print on:

    Wednesday

    May 1, 2024

  • Join us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Google Plus Subscribe via RSS

,

Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 By Wedding Announcement

Wedding Announcement

Glenn and Rita Poller celebrated their wedding on April 14, at a residence on Seaside Pl.
“Glenn and I were married as one on this beautiful island of Molokai,” writes Rita.
“Our pastor at Heart of Aloha Church, Cameron Hiro, graciously performed the ceremony overlooking the ocean. Though the rain and wind came, we looked at it as God pouring blessings and favor upon our union. Our guests who attended as friends are now considered in their eyes and ours as ohana. From the first day we stepped upon Molokai, we could feel and sense how special Molokai was. We had found what we were looking for all our lives – people genuinely caring for one another regardless of circumstance. We cannot truly express in words how much gratitude we feel.”

Share
Posted in , commentsAdd your comment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.