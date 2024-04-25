  • Failure notice from provider:
Wednesday, April 24th, 2024 By Maria Angst, Community Reporter

Volleyball Named Regular Season Champs

Photo by Christine Kage

In a stunning display of skill, the Molokai Boys Volleyball team continued their remarkable run by securing commanding victories over Lanai. This past Friday, the matchup saw Molokai triumph 3-1 with scores of 25-13, 25-17, and 25-12. Lanai fought hard and won the third set with a score of 21-25.

Molokai continued their winning streak with Lanai on Saturday. Lanai struggled to keep pace with Molokai’s relentless offensive onslaught, with Molokai winning 25-12, 25-10, and 25-20. Molokai’s cohesive teamwork and strategic plays were evident throughout the match, highlighting their status as a formidable force in the league.

With this victory, Molokai extended their undefeated streak to an impressive 8-0, earning their position as the regular season champions. Their stellar performance also earned them the prestigious title of the number one seed in the upcoming MIL DII Boys Volleyball Tournament, scheduled to take place in Lanai City next week. As the tournament approaches, Molokai remains focused on maintaining their momentum and claiming the championship title.

