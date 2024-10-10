  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, October 10th, 2024 By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

Volleyball Honors Seniors

Photo courtesy of MHS Athletics

This past weekend, the Lady Farmers played their final home games of the season against Kulanihakoi High School. After their game Friday, Oct. 4, the Farmers recognized their senior teammates, Ally Ainoa, Ciera Davis, Christine Hanapi and Masina Borden.

In their final home games of the season, the Lady Farmers didn’t disappoint. In fact, they didn’t drop a set all weekend. Friday’s game was a resounding 3-0 sweep with scores of 25-10, 25-8 and 25-13. Saturday’s rematch was more of the same for the Molokai girls, as they swept Kulanihakoi 25-17, 25-10 and 25-11.

The victories propelled the girls volleyball team to a 9-3 record. They will take on 9-1 Seabury Hall on Maui next week to round out the regular season.

