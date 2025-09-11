By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Vaccine Available Next Week as Flu Season Looms

The flu season is knocking on our doors, and even the healthiest people may not be immune to the flu, a common illness that sometimes can escalate to a severe condition and cause life-threatening complications.

“An annual flu vaccine is a great way to insure against the flu. The Centers for Disease Control recommends everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine each year,” Molokai Drugs pharmacist-in-charge Kelly Go said, adding the vaccine is designed to protect against the three flu viruses most likely to cause illness during the upcoming flu season, which runs from October to May.

Starting Sept. 15, Molokai Drugs in Kaunakakai will have flu shots available for anyone 14 years old and older. For children younger than 14 years old, Go said parents should contact their primary care physician to administer the vaccine during an office visit.

“Almost all patients will have their flu shots covered by their medical insurance plans. We will also be offering the high dose flu shot, specifically for our community members who are 65 years old and older,” Go said.

Those without insurance can still get the regular flu vaccine for $55, and the high dose for $110.

The state of Hawaii Department of Health states on its website the flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by Influenza viruses, which can cause mild to severe illness.

“Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle aches, and headache. Children commonly experience vomiting and diarrhea,” according to DOH.

In some cases, serious outcomes may lead to hospitalization. Some complications from the flu include pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, aggravation of underlying conditions, bronchitis and sometimes death, according to DOH.

“Even healthy children are at risk of flu complications that are serious enough to land them in the hospital. Signs of pneumonia include chest pain, difficult breathing, and a pattern of fast breathing,” Go said.

Each year, a new vaccine combination is prepared based on data from the previous year. Because the human body takes about two weeks to build immunity against the flu, the DOH recommends getting vaccinated early, before the season starts, but emphasized people can still receive the vaccine throughout the season.

“For most people, a flu vaccine can protect you throughout the flu season, which typically lasts from October to May,” Go said, adding the best “insurance policy” is to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine becomes available, ideally before December to protect you and your family throughout the flu season.

Go said several studies in recent years have shown the flu vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women, regardless of their pregnancy’s stage.

“The flu shot protects both you and your baby. In fact, it is much more dangerous not to be vaccinated. In addition to pneumonia, the flu can lead to premature labor and other complications,” Go said.

Molokai Drugs president Kimberly Svetin said although there might be a few other places where island residents can get the flu vaccine, Molokai Drugs is the most accessible location because they are open six days a week with no appointment necessary.

“We love helping our patients, and have several pharmacy staff members licensed in the state of Hawaii to administer vaccines,” Svetin said.

Go added it is the only place on island offering walk-in flu shots; other locations may require an appointment or a consultation prior to the vaccination.

There might be another reason, literally a sweet one, that Molokai’s oldest pharmacy — Molokai Drugs was founded in 1935 by Richard Sakata, Svetin’s late grandfather and the island’s first pharmacist — is also busy with vaccinations during flu season.

“Every customer receiving a vaccine will also receive a gift certificate for a free scoop of Dave’s Hawaiian Ice Cream,” Go said.

There are three ways to stay healthy and keep others healthy during flu season, according to Go; wash your hands regularly, stay away from sick people and stay home if you are sick.

Molokai Drugs is at 28 Kamoi St. suite 100. Vaccinations start Sept. 15, Monday to Friday from 8:45 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Saturday from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by the pharmacy or call (808) 553-5790 for more information.