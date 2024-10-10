By News Release



USDA Meal Program

MEO News Release

Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) Head Start is a sponsor organization in the U.S. Department of Agriculture Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) and participates in the free and reduced-price meal program.

Meals will be made available to enrolled children at no separate charge without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, including gender identity and sexual orientation, and/or disability. All enrolled MEO Head Start children financially qualify for free and reduced-price meal costs. This status is used to determine the USDA reimbursement rate to the program.

For Molokai, meals will be provided at MEO Head Start sites at Kaunakakai, 380 Kolapa St., Kaunakakai, HI 96748.