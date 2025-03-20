By News Release



Up to $10K in Student Scholarships

AlohaCare News Release

AlohaCare’s Giving Program provides annual scholarships to AlohaCare members and their immediate family pursuing post-secondary education programs related to healthcare or social services. This year, the maximum annual award has been increased to $10,000 to help pay for tuition, books, supplies, certification, testing and course fees.

Our portal opened on March 3 and will close on June 2. More information about the application process and requirements can be found at foundation.alohacare.org/scholarships.

We’d like to encourage Molokai students of any age, including adults, to apply. Last year, AlohaCare awarded $50,000 in academic scholarships to 11 students on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii Island who are pursuing an education in healthcare and social services. In past years, we have had members from Molokai as award recipients.

“The goal of the AlohaCare scholarship is to contribute to a thriving healthcare and social service workforce. Granting the scholarships to our members and their families allows AlohaCare to be a touchpoint and friend in their educational journeys, growing personally, professionally, and economically,” said AlohaCare CEO Francoise Culley-Trotman. “We hope that this will assist local families to remain in Hawaii and look forward to seeing the impact that the 2024 recipients make on their communities.”