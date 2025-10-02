By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Tahitians Win Na Wahine O Ke Kai

In 1975, two Hawaiian crews of 18 women each made history by completing the first unofficial crossing of the Kaiwi Channel during the traditional Molokai-to-Oahu canoe race. They proved that women could also participate in the race that had been an all-male affair since its first year in 1952.

Exactly 50 years later, the 10-woman crew of the As Ihilani Vaʻa also made history last Sunday by being the first Tahitian team to win the Na Wahine O Ke Kai, a 41.9-mile race that had been dominated by Hawaiian teams for the last 20 years. They took first place overall and first place in the Glass: Women Open division.

Racing onboard the Hikaʻaliʻi, their canoe, the As Ihilani Vaʻa’s crew — Vaimiti Maoni, Angie Dolan, Vehi Lanteires, Iloha Eychenne, Nateahi Sommer, Jenny Hoffmann, Naniloa Arai, Healing Rauhuri, Donna Kahakui-Ching and Jenna Kalei — took five hours, 51 minutes and four seconds to finish the race 45 seconds ahead of the favorites, multiple-winner Team Bradley of Hawaii.

People started to show up at the race’s starting point at Hale O Lono Harbor early Sunday morning, coming down the dusty road to watch the 73 outrigger canoes take off toward Oahu. A blessing for all the teams and supporting crews, including escort boats, took place just before 7:30 a.m., and the canoes took off at 8 a.m.

Molokai’s Waʻa Titas 4.0, took third place in the Glass: Women 40+ and 41st overall, finishing in seven hours and one second.

The other Molokai team, Waʻakapaemua, racing in the Glass: Women Open division, finished 18th overall with the time of six hours, 34 minutes and nine seconds.

Despite being second-place overall, Team Bradley won the Koa: Women Open division racing on Momi, an outrigger canoe made of koa wood. Their team consisted of Monica Esquivel, Kristin Foster, Alana Goo-Frazier, Kaʻuluponookaleihua Luʻuwai, Lori Nakamura, Lauren Spalding, Andrea Fisher, Claire Ing, Mahealani Botelho and Beata Cseke-Markin. Many of the crew members have won the race multiple times.

The third-place overall went to Team Tai Mana from Australia, with six hours, three minutes and 49 seconds.

The Na Wahine O Ke Kai was first held in 1979, four years after those 18 women unofficially raced alongside the men. They had been asking to participate in the race since 1954, when the Waikiki Surf Club’s Senior Women’s crew first proposed it.

Each year, race organizers make sure that all crews, upon registration, agree to uphold values and expectations outlined in specific guidelines developed in partnership with the Molokai community, according to the race’s official website.

These guidelines include a fishing ban inside a three-mile radius of Molokai, mooring only at Hale O Lono and Kaunakakai Wharf, avoid anchoring on or near reefs, and respecting the island, its people and their way of life among other things.

Na Wahine O Ke Kai is organized by the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Race Association with the support of several sponsors. Visit www.nawahineokekai.com for more information.