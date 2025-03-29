By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Strengthening Literacy on Molokai

This year, Molokai High School (MHS) took a new approach to their annual Read Across America initiative: focusing on local authors. Funded by a grant from the National Education Association, MHS was able to put on a special event at both the high school and Molokai Public Library focusing on the book “Ho’ohui Maika’i: an Anthology.”

The anthology is a collection of Molokai women’s stories told through the context of food, culture and identity. It focuses on the various ethnic make-ups of Molokai families and how this diversity is experienced and demonstrated through food practices. The book was created via a collaboration between the Hawaii Council for the Humanities and the Krause Family Foundation.

At the March 12 community event, Molokai authors from the anthology had a chance to share some of their perspectives as writers.

Lisa Takata, MHS student activities coordinator and one of the authors in “Ho’ohui Maika’i” explained that she chose to describe her family’s traditions around chicken hekka, the Bon Dance and gratitude.

“I was given the opportunity to write and share some of my experiences,” said Takata. “The title of my story is ‘Itadakimasu,’ which is showing gratitude before you eat to everyone who had a hand in preparing your food.”

Takata explained that growing up, her grandmother always had them say “itadakimasu” before every meal.

“And I still do it,” said Takata.

In her story, Takata wrote about the chicken hekka recipe passed down through her family, which they prepare every year for the Bon Dance festival.

“What a beautiful testament to not only literacy but preserving memories for Molokai,” said University of Hawaii Maui College Librarian Shannon Alueta, who had made the trip to Molokai for the event. “We all have a story to tell.”

Reaching students at the level of their interests is important when trying to foster a love of reading, explained Alueta.

“It’s really about what [students are] already into,” she explained. “If they pursue something they’re already interested in, it’s much easier…If it’s food or a sport or whatever, just let them lead that search to pursue more knowledge about it.”

MHS Librarian Diane Mokuau explained that this year’s programming for Read Across America was intended to excite students with the possibilities of sharing personal stories through writing. After discussions of the anthology, participants were asked to write some of their own experiences with food and cultural identity. Students wrote about camping in Kamalo, catching fish with their fathers, hunting deer, cooking Spam and eggs, picking fruit from their yards and more.

“All the students were engaged,” explained Mokuau. “They were all writing.”

After all, everyone loves food.