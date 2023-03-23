By Letters



Soup R Bowl Thanks

The Molokai Arts Center held its 13th annual Soup ‘R Bowl on March 11. Over 300 residents and visitors indulged in visual, culinary and performing arts. We are grateful for the many hands and hearts that graciously gave of their time and talent to make this event a success.

Mahalo to our bowl makers who handcrafted over 450 soup bowls and mugs to choose from: Ames Chow, Ashley Ingram, Maricel Kanemitsu, Lil Macmillan, April Maddela, Judith Palmeri, Bianca West and Madison Zeller. Bowl makers Dan Bennett, Kim Markham, Emillia Noordhoek and Dawn Simpson also donated exquisite pieces for our art sale, along with Arabella Ark, Miliopuna Davis, Debbie Delatour, Allyson Durkin, Dewitt Jones, Cynthia Kalfas Cox, Barbie Levy, Joanne Pryor and Paula Scott. Thank you Gregg Durkin, Rose and Vivian Elder, Kim, and Betty West for helping Allyson with our fine art and calabash art sales.

Kudos to our soup chefs and kitchen crew: Mike and Tiare Holm (seafood chowder), Garrick Kanemitsu and crew (Portuguese bean soup, chicken tinola), Carol Rocha (kale soup), Mike’s Catering (salad), Valerie Dudoit Temahaga (rread Rolls), Desirae Mendija (dessert), Emily Mahiai (kitchen manager), John Boland, Benny Deluna, Stephanie Dudoit, Kaycie Kahalewai, Rachel Kalima, Vanisa Krula, Floyd and Tasha Mahiai, Juliana Smith, Patricia Smith, Gladys Stenen and Faith Tuipulotu. Our performers also didn’t disappoint! Mahalo MC Paula, Sherman Napoleon, Melia Kalawe, Kauwela Kalawe and Kala’e Tangonan (hula), John Aki and Bob Underwood, and Teoraroa (Mauruuru families for your help).

Every team needs utility players and we had an outstanding crew: Iolani Kuoha, Kala’e, Judy Mertens, Malia Keanini, Amber Keoho, Lil Macmillan, Kapena Maddela, Misty Mollena, Jr., Ka’iulani, and Lovelyn Pa’a.



Finally, special thanks to our behind the scenes kokua: co-sponsor Molokai Homestead Farmers Alliance (Rosie Davis, Lanikeha), our local merchants who allowed us to put up posters, Kanoelani Dudoit, Lydia Trinidad (Kualapu’u School), Maui Electric – Molokai (Railyn Young), Leialoha Kaleikini (Ke Nani Kai), Charles Ka’ahanui III, Braeden Cabael-Kaahanui, and Mahiai Lopez, who helped Paula get the word out.

Mahalo for supporting Molokai’s only nonprofit arts education program!

Alice Kaahanui, MAC Executive Director