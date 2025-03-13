By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Soup ‘R Bowl Celebrates 15 Years

One of Molokai’s biggest fundraisers for the arts, the Soup ‘R Bowl, celebrated its 15th anniversary on Saturday, March 8. At the event, Molokai community members supported the Molokai Arts Center (MAC) by choosing from over 400 locally made ceramic bowls and mugs, along with a soup dinner of either Portuguese bean soup, chicken papaya, seafood chowder, coconut curry, or broccoli and cheese.

MAC and the Soup ‘R Bowl have walked hand in hand since they were both launched in 2010. The Soup ‘R Bowl is MAC’s largest fundraiser of the year, and contributes to the nonprofit’s overall operational costs, explained MAC Executive Director Alice Ka’ahanui.

“Be careful of what you start,” said Dan Bennett, one of the founders of MAC, scanning the packed event. “This is beyond my imagination.”

Bennett had helped launch MAC from his home ceramics studio. Now, the organization holds daily art classes, puts on talks and special art events and hosts artists from around the world.

Along with the display of ceramics and soups, attendees were treated to a masterful musical performance by the AG Trio with Aldrine Guerrero from Kauai – highlighted by a spirited playing of “Purple Rain.”