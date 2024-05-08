By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Softball Wins MIL Championship

Lady Farmers Softball took on Lanai to determine the Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) champion this past weekend. The number one ranked Lady Farmers contested the final at home. Friday’s game went into the 6th inning tied, 22-22, when it was delayed due to darkness. The 7th inning began Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Lady Farmers held the Pine Lasses scoreless, before putting up the walk-off run in the bottom of the 7th, resulting in a 23-22 win for Molokai. With the win, the Lady Farmers claimed the regular season and tournament championship for the MIL Division II, as well as the number one seed for the upcoming state tournament.