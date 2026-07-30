By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor

As the only pharmacy on the island, Molokai Drugs plays a special part in the community. From cream for diaper rash to walkers for tutus, products in the store often play a critical role in our lives. This month, the establishment was recognized for its work with seniors.

“This [award] gave us the opportunity to be recognized as a pharmacy that is specifically looking at older people as very important people — people who we need to make sure we take care of so they can stay and age on Molokai,” said Kelly Go, Pharmacist at Molokai Drugs.…