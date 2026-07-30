Wednesday, July 29th, 2026
Rosie Shimae Arinoki, born on January 2nd, 1932, of Kualapuʻu Molokai HI, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2026 in Kaneohe at the age of 94.
She is survived by her two sons, David and Craig, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 at The Gospel Shoes of Christ Jesus Church, located at 9997 Kamehameha Highway in Waialua, Molokai.…
Wednesday, July 29th, 2026
Kiaʻi Kanaloa News Release
The people of Molokai have been privileged to witness an extraordinary presence over the past several months: A mother koholā (humpback whale) and her calf chose to forgo migration at the end of the Makahiki season, remaining on Molokai’s south shore. Various aquatic agencies monitored the pair and made several unsuccessful attempts to coax them to return to sea. On July 11, Mama ended her journey.
In response, Kiaʻi Kanaloa Molokai convened as the cultural authority for this event, bringing together kamaʻāina from Kalamaʻula and Pālāʻau whose knowledge of the area’s history and ecosystems served as the foundation of the discussion. …
Wednesday, July 29th, 2026
DLNR News Release
Funding for approximately $8 million in community projects is now available through the Green Fee, the landmark climate impact fee established in 2025 to support Hawaii’s environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, sustainable tourism and economic sustainability.
Applicants are invited to respond to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) request for proposals (RFP) titled: Hoʻōla ʻĀina (healing land).
“This is a great opportunity for people to get on the landscape and help restore ʻāina,” said DLNR DOFAW Watershed Planner Jon Brito. “Protecting and restoring our natural areas is an all-hands-on-deck activity in Hawaii, and we’re excited to support these partnerships.” …
Thursday, July 23rd, 2026
Edwin R. Kaawa, 82, of Hoʻolehua, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving daughters.
Born on January 19, 1944, on Oʻahu, Edwin attended Molokaʻi High School before proudly serving in the United States Army. He later dedicated nearly 30 years of service to the Maui County Fire Department as a firefighter.
Edwin was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Winona Kamakana.
He is lovingly survived by his children: Kuʻulei Kaawa of Molokaʻi, Lanakila (Roger) Apuna of Molokaʻi, Hauʻoli (Steven) Nawahine of Oʻahu, and Jay Kaawa of Maui; his hānai daughters, Melani (Hale) Rawlins Domingo and Mahealani Rawlins, both of Molokaʻi; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.…
Thursday, July 23rd, 2026
Wren W. Wescoatt, 81, of Ualapu’e, Molokai, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026.
Born March 20, 1945 to “Bobbie’ Ka’iulani Atcherley (Kinimaka/Leleo ‘ohana) and Wallace W. Wescoatt (Gibson/Hayselden ʻohana). He attended Roosevelt High School and the California Maritime Academy, and moved to Molokai in 1970 to build his home and raise his family.
Wren worked as a marine engineer, welder, mechanic, carpenter and boat builder who loved sailing, fishing and diving. Eventually, he “retired” to the Molokai Fire Department where he worked from 1980 to 2008.
He leaves his wife Nancy and four sons: Wren (Jamie), Taylor (Elena), Smylie (Kelly/Ruby), and Sam (Helen) as well as grandchildren: Ethan (Erica), Jayna, Fiamma, Mario, Nalu, Luka Emhof, Heron, Imaka, Kaʻiwa, and Hulali.…