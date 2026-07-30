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Pathways To Pet Care

Pathways To Pet Care

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor   When it comes to animal care on Molokai, the first stop is often Facebook. It’s typically where... Read More
Molokai Holokai ‘More Than a Race’

Molokai Holokai ‘More Than a Race’

By Dayanti Karunaratne Hundreds came out for the annual Molokai Holokai last weekend, July 17 and 18, boarding all kinds of watercraft to... Read More
Standoff at Kalaupapa Trailhead

Standoff at Kalaupapa Trailhead

By Dayanti Karunaratne Two groups gathered near the end of Kala’e Highway on the morning of July 9 when the first National Parks-led... Read More
Skills, Drills and Giving Back 

Skills, Drills and Giving Back 

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor We can’t all be Uso Seumalo, the Molokai native who showed up to a football camp having never... Read More
Finding Harmony with the Hōlua

Finding Harmony with the Hōlua

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor   Some stood back, unsure if they would take a turn, while others were keen to throw themselves... Read More

Headline News

Molokai Drugs Wins Age-Friendly Award

Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

Molokai Drugs Wins Age-Friendly Award

By Dayanti Karunaratne | Editor

As the only pharmacy on the island, Molokai Drugs plays a special part in the community. From cream for diaper rash to walkers for tutus, products in the store often play a critical role in our lives. This month, the establishment was recognized for its work with seniors.

“This [award] gave us the opportunity to be recognized as a pharmacy that is specifically looking at older people as very important people — people who we need to make sure we take care of so they can stay and age on Molokai,” said Kelly Go, Pharmacist at Molokai Drugs.…

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MAC Market Makes Two

Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

MAC Market Makes Two

By Dayanti Karunaratne

The pandemic changed many things on Molokai, including the long-running Saturday morning market in Kaunakakai. Thankfully, there are people in the community who saw a way forward and worked together to create the Molokai Arts Center Market, which celebrated its second anniversary this month.

“It is a great space — not just for selling and buying but for featuring the talent on this island,” said Alice Ka’ahanui, Executive Director of the Molokai Arts Center (MAC). “It has become a community hub where the vendors have developed relationships as an arts community, and where residents and visitors come to look for that unique gift because they’re mostly handmade.”…

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Latest News

Rosie Shimae Arinoki

Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

Rosie Shimae Arinoki

Rosie Shimae Arinoki, born on January 2nd, 1932, of Kualapuʻu Molokai HI, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2026 in Kaneohe at the age of 94. 

She is survived by her two sons, David and Craig, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. 

A celebration of life will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 22 at The Gospel Shoes of Christ Jesus Church, located at 9997 Kamehameha Highway in Waialua, Molokai.…

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Cultural Practitioners, Agencies Respond to Koholā Death 

Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

Kiaʻi Kanaloa News Release

 

The people of Molokai have been privileged to witness an extraordinary presence over the past several months: A mother koholā (humpback whale) and her calf chose to forgo migration at the end of the Makahiki season, remaining on Molokai’s south shore. Various aquatic agencies monitored the pair and made several unsuccessful attempts to coax them to return to sea. On July 11, Mama ended her journey. 

In response, Kiaʻi Kanaloa Molokai convened as the cultural authority for this event, bringing together kamaʻāina from Kalamaʻula and Pālāʻau whose knowledge of the area’s history and ecosystems served as the foundation of the discussion. …

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DLNR to Fund Community-Based Restoration Projects

Wednesday, July 29th, 2026

DLNR News Release


Funding for approximately $8 million in community projects is now available through the Green Fee, the landmark climate impact fee established in 2025 to support Hawaii’s environmental stewardship, hazard mitigation, sustainable tourism and economic sustainability. 

 

Applicants are invited to respond to the Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) request for proposals (RFP) titled: Hoʻōla ʻĀina (healing land). 

 

“This is a great opportunity for people to get on the landscape and help restore ʻāina,” said DLNR DOFAW Watershed Planner Jon Brito. “Protecting and restoring our natural areas is an all-hands-on-deck activity in Hawaii, and we’re excited to support these partnerships.” …

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Edwin R. Kaawa

Thursday, July 23rd, 2026

Edwin R. Kaawa

Edwin R. Kaawa, 82, of Hoʻolehua, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving daughters.

Born on January 19, 1944, on Oʻahu, Edwin attended Molokaʻi High School before proudly serving in the United States Army. He later dedicated nearly 30 years of service to the Maui County Fire Department as a firefighter.

Edwin was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Winona Kamakana.

He is lovingly survived by his children: Kuʻulei Kaawa of Molokaʻi, Lanakila (Roger) Apuna of Molokaʻi, Hauʻoli (Steven) Nawahine of Oʻahu, and Jay Kaawa of Maui; his hānai daughters, Melani (Hale) Rawlins Domingo and Mahealani Rawlins, both of Molokaʻi; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.…

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Wren W. Wescoatt

Thursday, July 23rd, 2026

Wren W. Wescoatt

Wren W. Wescoatt, 81, of Ualapu’e, Molokai, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2026. 

Born March 20, 1945 to “Bobbie’ Ka’iulani Atcherley (Kinimaka/Leleo ‘ohana) and Wallace W. Wescoatt (Gibson/Hayselden ʻohana). He attended Roosevelt High School and the California Maritime Academy, and moved to Molokai in 1970 to build his home and raise his family. 

Wren worked as a marine engineer, welder, mechanic, carpenter and boat builder who loved sailing, fishing and diving. Eventually, he “retired” to the Molokai Fire Department where he worked from 1980 to 2008.

He leaves his wife Nancy and four sons: Wren (Jamie), Taylor (Elena), Smylie (Kelly/Ruby), and Sam (Helen) as well as grandchildren: Ethan (Erica), Jayna, Fiamma, Mario, Nalu, Luka Emhof, Heron, Imaka, Kaʻiwa, and Hulali.…

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