By Community Contributed



Sir Micky is September’s Ace Winner

Community Contributed`

By Rick Schonely

Micky Prewitt is the September Ace winner for the Hui O Kukui Golf Club.

Prewitt, affectionately known as Sir Micky and one of Molokai’s most famous senior golfers, shot 49-54 for a gross total of 103. With his 36 handicap, his next 67 got him into a playoff with Rodney Reyes and Jeff Egusa, who both also shot 67 net.

Prewitt won on the first playoff hole and got the victory for King & Country. Congratulations Sir Micky!

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff and management of iconic Ironwood Hills golf course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai.