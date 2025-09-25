  • Failure notice from provider:
Thursday, September 25th, 2025 By Community Contributed

Sir Micky is September’s Ace Winner

By Rick Schonely

Micky Prewitt is the September Ace winner for the Hui O Kukui Golf Club. 

Prewitt, affectionately known as Sir Micky and one of Molokai’s most famous senior golfers, shot 49-54 for a gross total of 103. With his 36 handicap, his next 67 got him into a playoff with Rodney Reyes and Jeff Egusa, who both also shot 67 net. 

Prewitt won on the first playoff hole and got the victory for King & Country. Congratulations Sir Micky!

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff and management of iconic Ironwood Hills golf course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai. 

