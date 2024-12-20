By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Shopping Local

Looking for last minute gifts? Look no further. Molokai’s small businesses are churning out art, apparel, jewelry and more, without any of the hassle or cost of shipping.

Two stores in Kaunakakai, N8V Built and All Things Molokai, host almost 40 local vendors. For All Things Molokai, these include popular sellers like Lanakila Designs, Kolohe Moms Club, Spencer Baby and SSAVY. At N8V Built, residents can check out sales of up to 50 percent off their favorite local designers through Christmas Day.

Kenny Adachi, founder of N8V Built, explained that local support is critical to their business.

“Foot traffic…it makes a world of difference,” said Adachi.

Molokai residents can make their way to Kualapu’u to check out a variety of local products from coffee to health and hygiene products to aloha wear at Desi’s Island Gifts, located inside Molokai Furniture. Molokai Drugs and other stores also feature local products. Events like the Saturday Markets at the Molokai Community Health Center and Grace Church in Ho’olehua are also full of locally made gifts.