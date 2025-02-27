By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Sen. DeCoite Honored by Friends of the Library of Hawaii

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

Last week, Hawaii Senator Lynn DeCoite was honored as the 2024 Legislator of the Year by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) with their Mahalo Award.

“Mahalo Sen. DeCoite for all that you do to support libraries and literacy, especially your work to promote the ‘Ohana Readers program,” shared FLH in a social media post.

The Mahalo Award by FLH is presented to a Hawaii State Legislator who has shown considerable support for the Hawaii state public libraries in the previous year and throughout their career.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be named the 2024 Legislator of the Year by FLH. It’s a privilege to continue supporting our public libraries, and I look forward to all the exciting possibilities ahead for our community,” shared DeCoite on social media.

In honor of the award, copies of DeCoite’s favorite book, Curious George, will be donated to the Molokai Public Library and Hawaii State Library.