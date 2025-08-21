By Community Contributed



Schonely is August Ace Winner

by Christine Kage

Rick Schonely is the August Ace winner for the Hui O Kukui Golf Club.

When he’s not golfing, Uncle Rick, aka Papa Ricky to his 13 moʻopuna, might be subbing at Molokai High School where he’s entering year 41, playing music for any number of local celebrations, or covering Farmers athletics.

The Molokai Sports Report can be seen weekly on Akakū TV and Facebook. Rick shot 43-39 for a gross total of 82; with his 15 handicap, his 67-net got him the victory. Congratulations, Uncle Rick!

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff, management and volunteers of iconic Ironwood Hills golf course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai.