Scholarships for MHS Students
Tens of thousands of dollars were awarded to Molokai High School (MHS) students for post-high school studies at the annual scholarship award ceremony last week. The scholarships are funded through a combination of local businesses, MHS alumni, and more.
“Remember who you are and where you come from,” said Keo Hirata, in the presentation of a scholarship from KAPA Curious to a MHS senior.
Many of the scholarship presenters were MHS alumni themselves. Ruth Dean, Class of 1961, introduced a new $5,000 award. Dean, whose mother was born in Kalaupapa, explained that she wanted to give an award for a student intending on attending a vocational school.
A series of awards were also given from the Friends of Molokai High and Middle School, a nonprofit which supports both the high and middle schools.
“Whatever you do, try to finish, anyway you can,” said Ron Kimball, a representative of the Friends of Molokai High and Middle School.
The largest single award came from the Aluli Foundation. Honoring the late Dr. Aluli, this scholarship funds a full year at the University of Hawaii, Manoa.
