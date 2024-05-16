  • Failure notice from provider:
    Connection Error:http_request_failed

  • Submission Deadlines

    Advertising

    Thursday 4pm

    May 16, 2024

    Content

    Friday 4pm

    May 17, 2024

    To print on:

    Wednesday

    May 22, 2024

  • Join us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Follow us on Google Plus Subscribe via RSS

,

Thursday, May 16th, 2024 By New Release

Satisfy Your Malasada Craving

St. Damien Parish News Release

Malasadas — more than just a donut. When Portuguese laborers from the Azores and Madeira arrived in Hawaii in 1878, they brought their traditional foods, including the malassada — now commonly spelled as malasada. A staple for anyone who has grown up in Hawaii, the malasada is a yeasted donut that is deep fried, and coated with sugar and sometimes cinnamon, offering a slightly chewier and fluffier texture than an everyday donut.
In high demand, malasadas are known to sell out quickly when offered for sale. However, here on Molokai, there is a scarce supply of this beloved delicacy. St. Damien Parish aims to meet this demand by offering freshly made malasadas for sale on Saturday, May 25, in the front courtyard from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., or until sold out for $10 per bag of eight malasadas
Don’t miss this opportunity to savor these delightful fried treats produced by St. Damien Parish!

Share
Posted in , commentsAdd your comment

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.