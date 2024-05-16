By Obituaries



Richard Wilson Stevens, Jr.

Richard Wilson Stevens, Jr. Devoted educator, loving father and grand-papa, patient, kind and generous servant to all his life touched, Richard Wilson Stevens, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children Filita Napoleon, Naomi Patterson, Sa Stephens (Kawika), Tina DeMarco, Tausali Hiro (Nick), hanai Lynn Manuel (Kana), son Iosua, 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Richard was born Oct. 15, 1950 in California to Richard and Jeri Stevens, the oldest, and wisest, of six siblings, also surviving him; Charles, David, Robert, John and Laura. Mr. Stevens led an adventurous life and experienced many professions, traveling all over the U.S., American Samoa and Hawaii. He was a DOE teacher for many years starting in 1989, before becoming an administrator. He retired as principal of Kilohana Elementary in June, 2015. In life and work, Richard Stevens was a genuine example of unconditional love, seen daily in the ways he cared for his children and many, many students. While at Kilohana Elementary, Mr. Stevens would pause each morning to take in the beauty of the east Molokai mountains and reflect on his great fortune to be in this loveliest of places.

Services for our Mr. Stevens will be held at Maluhia Lutheran Church, Waianae, May 28, 11 a.m.