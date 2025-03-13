By Obituaries



Richard Newton Reed

Richard Newton Reed, 90, of Molokai, Hawaii, passed away peacefully on Jan. 23, 2025.

Born in San Bernardino, California, Richard embarked on a life of adventure when he enlisted in the Navy in 1955. Following his service, he taught himself how to sail while working in Oregon, developing a passion that would define his future.

This love of sailing brought him to the Hawaiian Islands, where he met Doris, the love of his life, in Lahaina. They married on April 28, 1977, beginning a remarkable journey together. Aboard their vessel, Satan’s Doll, they sailed around the world with their faithful dogs at their side. During these voyages, they formed lasting friendships and collected countless stories from across the globe.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held at the Wharf, where Satan’s Doll was once moored, on April 6, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. All who knew Richard are welcome to attend and share memories of his extraordinary life.

A memorial fund has been established in Richard’s name to support Doris. Contributions can be made at everloved.com/life-of/richard-newton-reed/.

Richard lived fully and on his own terms. His adventurous spirit, love of the sea, and warm friendship will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.