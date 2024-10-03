By New Release



RFP for 15 Off-Grid Nanogrid Projects

Hoʻahu Energy Cooperative Molokai News Release

Hoʻahu Energy Cooperative Molokai is excited to announce the launch of a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its upcoming 15 Off-Grid Nanogrid ʻOhana Projects — a local initiative aimed at empowering Molokai ʻohana with sustainable, locally controlled energy solutions.

These nanogrid projects will serve Molokai’s off-grid residents, especially those living in areas where access to reliable energy is limited or unavailable. By utilizing one kilowatt of solar photovoltaic and three kilowatt-hours of battery storage, these off-grid systems are designed to enhance energy independence, reduce electricity costs, and ensure a resilient, sustainable future for our community.

We invite qualified contractors to submit proposals that align with the goals of this initiative. Proposals should include innovative and community-centric solutions that focus on long-term sustainability, affordability, and ease of maintenance for Molokai ʻohana.

The RFP was issued Monday, Sept. 30, and the deadline is Nov. 4, 2024. Licensed and experienced contractors with expertise in microgrid design and implementation, are eligible for the 15 Off-Grid Nanogrid Projects for Molokai ʻOhana Project, which focuses on solar PV and battery storage for off-grid systems.

For more information on project specifications, requirements, and submission details, please email or call Shake Energy Collaborative’s Ali Andrews at ali@shake-energy.com or (206) 321-1808.

Hoʻahu Energy Cooperative Molokai is committed to creating energy solutions that prioritize our community, culture, and ʻaina. We look forward to collaborating with partners who share our vision for a sustainable and self-sufficient Molokai.