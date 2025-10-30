By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Residents Ask Mayor for Continued Social Services Funding

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen visited Molokai last week to meet residents and hear their priorities for the county’s budget in the upcoming fiscal year. Most testifiers asked the administration to continue funding several social services on the island.

“I would like to offer my sincere mahalo to the county for your generous and continued support of MEO. Because of the county’s partnership, MEO is able to provide services that truly touch the lives of entire families,” said Mahie McPherson, Molokai branch director for Maui Economic Opportunity.

The event at Mitchell Pauole Center Tuesday evening was the last in a series of eight meetings statewide to hear priorities from different communities in preparation for crafting the Operating and Capital Improvement Program budgets for Fiscal Year 2027, which starts July 1, 2026.

“I just want to thank all the folks that are here tonight, taking the time to be here, contributing to your community, helping us prioritize our budget for Fiscal Year 2027,” Bissen said.

Residents discussed various community programs and their impacts on Molokai, and asked Bissen to keep their funding for the next fiscal year.

Vanalouise Naehu supported extended hours at MEO Head Start program for young children, highlighting its benefits for her child and the community.

“I’ve seen firsthand how this program brings parents together and builds a strong support system around our children. MEO Head Start is more than just a preschool, it’s a vital part of our committee. I respectfully ask that you continue the funding for the extended-hour program so families like mine can continue to learn, grow and thrive,” said Naehu, who is also the program’s Parent Committee president.

Sustainable Molokai executive director Tehani Kaalekahi thanked the county for supporting their food access and clean energy initiatives, which have provided local jobs and reduced dependence on imported food.

“With county support, we have been able to deliver thousands of fresh, locally grown meals to Molokai families through our Kūpuna ‘Ai and Kaukau 4 Keiki programs, while also training and supporting our farmers to expand production. These programs directly advance your administration’s priority of kama‘aina prosperity by creating sustainable livelihoods and reducing dependence on imported food,” Kaalekahi said.

Kaunakakai School teacher Kawika Gonzalez praised the Maui Economic Development Board for promoting STEM education, citing a recent trip to Maui for his students.

“Their support has not only provided financial assistance, but also opened doors to life changing opportunities for our students and teachers,” Gonzalez said.

Catherine Naki emphasized the importance of the MEO rental assistance program for both tenants and landlords.

All CIP projects combined for Molokai in the current fiscal year total $14.2 million — 3.1% of the county’s $459.2 million CIP budget for FY 2026 — including $7.3 million for the Molokai Reliable Capacity (projects to support source, transmission and storage for the Molokai Water System), $5 million for a Molokai Police Station, $1 million for a shade structure at One Ali‘i Park, and $900,000 for a site replacement at Pu‘u O Hoku Ranch.

The current Operating Budget — $1.56 billion for the whole county — has funding for several community services on Molokai, including $570,000 for the Molokai Rural Health Community Association, $99,609 for Molokai Child Abuse Prevention Pathways, $330,000 for Molokai Community Health Center, $15,000 for Molokai Veterans Caring for Veterans, $50,987 for suicide prevention, $280,000 for the Boys & Girls Club, and $95,000 for science and technology programs on schools, among other organizations also receiving funding.

The county also helps fund community events, including $20,000 for Ka Molokai Makahiki, $10,000 for Molokai Holokai and $20,000 for ‘Aha Kukui o Molokai for Kamehameha Day Festival.

The meeting concluded with calls for continued support for these and other critical community programs.

“With your partnership, we are really able to mālama our Molokai families, from keiki to kūpuna,” McPherson said. “Looking forward to this next fiscal year, I ask for your continued support.”