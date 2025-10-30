By Community Contributed



Remembering Aunty Vivian ‘Vani’ Ainoa, a Faithful Servant of Molokai and the Sea

By Nā Puʻuwai Native Hawaiian Health Care System

Aloha ke kahi i hele aku. The island of Molokai grieves the passing of Aunty Vivian “Vani” Ainoa, a woman whose heart, faith, and aloha touched many. A beloved daughter of Kamalō and lifelong steward of her community, Aunty Vani’s hands, spirit, and voice will be remembered in the ocean breezes, the gathering of limu, and the strength of Molokai’s people.

Born in ‘Ualapu‘e and raised in Kamalō, Aunty Vani’s roots ran deep in the land and sea that sustained her ʻohana. The daughter of a fisherman, she learned early how to be in relationship with ocean. Her home by the shore became both classroom and sanctuary. Limu was her passion and gift. As a founding member of the Limu Hui, she championed the practice of gathering, cleaning, and preparing limu not only as food and medicine, but as a way of remembering who we are.

Her leadership extended far beyond the shoreline. As a former board chair of Nā Puʻuwai, Aunty Vani guided with humility and heart. She believed deeply in the mission to uplift Native Hawaiian health and well-being, offering wisdom drawn from lived experience rather than title. Those who served alongside her remember her honesty, kindness, and unwavering belief in the good of people.

Aunty Vani’s legacy radiates through her many roles, within the ʻAhahui Kaʻahumanu Molokai Chapter, Ka Honua Momona, and efforts to protect Kahoʻolawe, but most profoundly, through her daily acts of aloha. She greeted everyone with warmth and recognition, always asking how they and their ʻohana were, and how she might help.

Those closest to her describe her as a woman of grace and conviction, an excellent cook whose tripe stew mixed with pig feet brought people together. She taught by example that health is not only of the body, but of spirit and connection, to place, to God, and to one another.

These sacred words capture the faith that carried her through life and into peace:

ʻĪ akula kona haku iā ia, Pono, e ke kauwā maikaʻi, mālama pono; he pono kou mālama ʻana i nā mea he ʻuʻuku, e hoʻonoho nō au iā ʻoe ma luna o nā mea he nui loa. E komo aʻe ʻoe i loko o ka ʻoliʻoli o kou haku. — Mataio 25:23

“Well done, good and faithful servant… enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

Mahalo nui, Aunty Vani, for your unwavering aloha, your limu wisdom, and your faith-filled leadership. Nā Puʻuwai honors you with deep gratitude. Your love remains in every tide that touches our shores.