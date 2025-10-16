By News Release



Relief Printing for Beginners

MAC News Release

The Honolulu Printmakers in partnership with the Molokai Arts Center, is proud to announce a woodblock relief print workshop with Tamara Moan and Denise Karabinus being offered at the new printmaking site on Molokai.

Unleash your creativity and discover relief printmaking. This beginner-friendly workshop is the perfect entry point into block printing, whether you are an experienced artist or have no prior experience.

During this class, you will learn how to design, carve and print your own unique imagery. Using soft wood blocks 4”x4”, you will create a single block that can be used to make multiples of your design. We will cover the entire process from start to finish in an accessible, step-by-step format.

At the end of the workshop, you will leave with your hand-carved block, a set of beautiful prints on paper, and the skills to continue block printing with basic tools.

What you will learn:

The basics of relief printmaking: Understand the fundamentals of how a design is carved into a block and transferred onto paper.

Design for print: Learn to create a design specifically suited for block printing, including how to plan for mirror-image printing.

Safe carving techniques: Get familiar with carving tools and learn how to safely and effectively carve your design into a wood block.

Inking and hand-printing: Master the use of a brayer to apply ink to your block and use a barren or hand printing press to create your prints.

Creating multiples: Discover how to create multiple consistent prints (or an edition) from your single carved block.

What’s included:

All necessary tools and materials are provided for use during the workshop. Carving tools, inks, paper, and studio supplies. The image working size is 4”x4” so feel free to start working on a drawing.

This workshop offers a relaxed and supportive environment for anyone curious about printmaking. It is a satisfying process that creates a strong sense of accomplishment.

Final product: A set of unique, handcrafted prints and your own carved block.

Skills: The foundational skills needed to continue creating relief prints independently.

Atmosphere: A fun, creative, and inclusive space to explore a new art form.

This workshop is designed for complete beginners and requires no prior artistic or printmaking experience. All you need is your creativity.

Class size will be limited to 10 and is only offered for residents of Molokai. The cost is $30. The workshop is at 40 Malama Ave. #A 111 Friday, Oct. 24, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit http://bit.ly/46OTGTk to sign up for the workshop.