Real Property Assessment Notices to be Mailed

The 2025 real property assessment notices will be mailed to Maui County property owners by March 15, 2025, according to an announcement by the County of Maui Department of Finance Real Property Assessment (RPA) Division.

The assessment notice will include the taxable value of the land and, if applicable, any improvements, along with the amount of allowed exemptions, the recipient of the exemption and the property’s classification. Property owners can choose to receive paperless electronic notices for the following year.

If a property owner disagrees with the assessment, land classification, or exemption shown on the notice, they may file an appeal with the Board of Review. The deadline to file an appeal is April 9, 2025.

Under Ordinance 5727, real property that was completely destroyed, as determined by the director, or located in the Lahaina red or yellow re-entry zone as of Jan. 1, 2024, is exempt from real property taxes, including the minimum tax, for the tax year from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2026.

Additionally, property owners who received the August 2023 Maui wildfire long-term rental exemption and have extended their lease for six months or longer may qualify for a 2025 long-term rental exemption of up to $200,000. Owners may apply through Dec. 31, 2025, which is a one-time extension of the deadline.

Property owners are encouraged to review their assessment notice carefully. For questions or concerns, contact the RPA Division in person, by phone at (808) 270-7297 or by email at rpa@co.maui.hi.us.

Please note that the assessment notice is not a bill. The first half of the tax bill for the 2025-2026 fiscal year will be mailed by July 20, 2025.