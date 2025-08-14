By News Release



PUC Begins Next Chapter in Distributed Energy Resources Development

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs News Release

The Public Utilities Commission closed Friday its long-standing investigation into distributed energy resource (DER) policies for Hawaiian Electric and laid the foundation for the next iteration of DER development in Hawaiʻi.

“For the past decade, the Hawaiʻi Public Utilities Commission led the nation in its groundbreaking innovative development of distributed energy resources,” Commissioner Naomi Kuwaye said. “With changes in the regulatory landscape and shifts in environmental and energy policies, now is the time for us to refocus our efforts on the next phase of DER policies to meet the needs and expectations of today’s electric grid and its customers.”

Hawaiian Electric customers can already take part in dynamically designed programs empowering them to take control of their energy costs while supporting grid reliability. These programs include Smart DER which furthers customer choice and BYOD Plus which expands access to DER to low- and moderate-income households by offering up to $4,000 for each installed residential battery.

Immediate next steps include exploring the feasibility of a virtual power plant or other dispatchable DER program and reassessing the potential timeline for the future of broader time-of-use rate implementation.