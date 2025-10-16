By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Program Engages Groups for Cleaner Shores, Ocean

An ocean-cleanup program at the Hawaii Marine Animal Response-Molokai is only on its sophomore year, but it is already making a big splash on Molokai’s shores and surrounding waters.

HMAR Molokai’s Marine Debris Program, on its second year, continues to successfully remove marine debris from the island’s shorelines by partnering and engaging with established organizations and networks already caring for Molokai’s resources. This includes ongoing organized cleanups with some of the island’s largest landowners, fishpond groups and most recently, with a youth bodyboarding team.

“There are two great things going on here. We are recognizing and supporting our amazing people who are already committing their lives to our shorelines. The second is, we are seeing a shift where more and more of our local people, especially our younger generations, they are taking more and more conservation jobs and kuleana normally held by outsiders. That is an amazing thing, but also how it should be,” said Todd Yamashita, HMAR Molokai operations manager.

Last March, HMAR Molokai, Puʻu O Hoku Ranch and Olukai Shoes partnered to clean up Kua Bay on the rugged, far eastside of Molokai, removing an estimated 2,000 pounds of plastic and marine debris that had been accumulating there for years. Puʻu O Hoku already announced they would like to engage in similar annual events on eastside shorelines.

In July, two-dozen adults and youth from the nonprofit organization Ka Honua Momona’s summer youth program removed debris from waters inside and around Kalokoeli Fishpond in Kaunakakai. The debris were posing an active threat to marine life inside and outside the fishpond. The nonprofit’s leadership said they will continue to search and report debris in the area.

In August, the Molokai Grom Squad, the island’s only youth bodyboarding team, were adopted as lead volunteers for Molokai’s ongoing shoreline cleanup efforts. They initiated their partnership with a cleanup at Kapukahehu, also known as Dixie Maru Beach, on Molokai’s westside. Beyond volunteering for organized cleanups, the team will be including cleanups prior to all their practices and events.

This month, HMAR Molokai is distributing award checks and publicly acknowledging the Naki ‘ohana for last year’s memorial cleanup in East Molokai, and also Ka Honua Momona and the Molokai Grom Squad for their past and ongoing cleanup efforts.

Looking forward, HMAR continues its close partnership with Molokai’s Hawaiian fishpond groups, including developing an increased support for the restoration efforts spearheaded by ‘Āina Momona at Keawanui Fishpond, and Laʻa Poepoe at Kupeke Fishpond. They will also be broadening public knowledge of the Marine Debris Program through print and social media, as well as public outreach.

HMAR is the largest Hawaii-based nonprofit marine species field response, rescue, stranding support and conservation organization. Their mission is to “undertake substantial actions that result in the preservation, recovery and stewardship of Hawai’i’s marine protected species and the ocean ecosystem we share.”

Visit www.h-mar.org for more information.