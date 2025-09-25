By The Molokai Dispatch Staff



Pineapple Jam IV at the Park

By The Molokai Dispatch Staff

At any point of your life, was 96770 your area code? Are you or anyone in your family from the Maunaloa Pineapple Era, from 1923 to 1975?

Come reminisce and make more memories at the Pineapple Jam IV at One Aliʻi Park Saturday, Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. until pau.

Bring food and drinks; it is a potluck-style celebration. Do you have paper plates? Bring them too. Don’t forget your dancing shoes; kanikapila is in the program. Share your old stories with everyone; perpetuate Molokai’s rich plantation history.

And most important, bring aloha.