Pesticide Disposal Program for Commercial Businesses Begins

Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity News Release

The Pesticides Branch of the Hawaii Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity is kicking off the second annual statewide Pesticide Disposal Program for farms and other commercial users of pesticides to safely dispose of canceled, suspended, unwanted or unlabeled pesticides.

The PDP is only for commercial operations and state and county government agencies. There are some restrictions (see list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides). Household pesticides will not be accepted under this program.

The PDP has scheduled the following pesticide collection events:

Maui – Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 9 by 4:30 p.m.

Molokai – Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The registration deadline is Oct. 29 by 4:30 p.m.

The exact drop-off locations will be provided only to registered participants. The registration form and PDP information are available at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/.

Each participant will be eligible for free disposal for up to a maximum of 250 pounds of canceled suspended, unwanted, unlabeled, or unused pesticides and pesticidal wastes. Questions regarding the program and registration assistance should be directed to: EnviroServices & Training Center, 808-456-3494 or email: wm@gotoetc.com. Other neighbor island collection dates will be announced in the future.

The PDP is available to agricultural operations, including farms, ranches, nurseries and greenhouse growers. In addition, pesticide dealers, licensed pest control operators, golf course operators, landscape professionals, state and city agencies. Other commercial end users of pesticides are also eligible. Residential pesticides users are not eligible for this program and residents should contact their respective counties for information regarding household hazardous waste disposal programs.

“While pesticides play a significant role in our daily lives, responsible pesticide management is crucial, and improper disposal can lead to potential risks for human and animal health and our environment,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawai‘i Board of Agriculture and Biosecurity. “With the PDP, our Pesticides Branch has developed an environmentally friendly solution for commercial entities to dispose of unwanted pesticides at no cost.”

The list of acceptable and unacceptable pesticides, safety tips on transporting pesticides, PDP collection schedule, frequently asked questions and the PDP registration form may be found at: https://dab.hawaii.gov/pi/main/pesticide-disposal-program/. Participants must take an inventory of the pesticides they want to dispose of and identify the type and quantity of each pesticide.

During the first year of the successful program, the PDP collected almost 40,000 pounds of pesticides statewide.

Final statistics from the 2023-2024 PDP:

Pounds of waste pesticides collected: 39,200+

Number of collection sites: 7

Pounds collected by site:

Oahu: 7,377 lbs

Maui: 7,132 lbs

Kauai: 3,986 lbs

Kona: 4,366 lbs

Hilo: 2,944 lbs

Molokai: 833 lbs

Lānai: 12,642 lbs

Total program cost: $723,061

Oldest pesticide collected: 1980