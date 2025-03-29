By News Release



Ornellas Honored for Work in Civic Education

Hawaii State Judiciary News Release

Chosen from teachers across Hawaii, Molokai High School (MHS) teacher Ric Ornellas was honored by the Hawaii House of Representatives, along with the Commission to Promote and Advance Civic Education (PACE), for his work in civic education and for inspiring a sense of civic responsibility and community in his students.

Ornellas was recognized along with four other Hawaii teachers: Jessica dos Santos, Denise Mazurik, Janyce Omura, and ʻImaikalani Winchester.

“Mr. Ornellas is very deserving,’ said MHS Principal Katina Soares. “He has been an indispensable pillar of the MHS community since 2008, dedicating his second career as an educator to empowering students as a special education and social studies teacher, and class advisor. His unwavering commitment to student advocacy is evident in his tireless efforts to ensure every child has the opportunity to succeed. Beyond the classroom, Mr. Ornellas’ dedication extends to his foundational role in the Molokai College and Career Club (MC3) since 2015, where he has been instrumental in bridging the gap between education and future opportunities for Molokai’s youth with facilitating student experience at Ivy League schools during school breaks twice per year. Mr. Ornellas’ dedication to enriching student experiences is further exemplified by his three-year tenure as a Close Up advisor, guiding students on transformative journeys to Washington D.C.”

“Mr. Ornellas’ leadership extends far beyond the school walls. As a long-standing member and the chair of the School Community Council the last six years, he has been a driving force in shaping school policies and fostering a strong connection between the school and its community. His involvement in the Youth Civil Rights Committee underscores his commitment to equity and justice, while his role as a Hawaii State Teacher Association representative showcases his dedication to advocating for educators. Moreover, his visionary leadership in co-organizing the Molokai Youth Summit has provided invaluable opportunities for students to engage in critical discussions and develop essential leadership skills,” Soares continued.

“These experiences have undoubtedly broadened students’ horizons and instilled a deeper understanding of civic engagement. Mr. Ornellas’ multifaceted contributions, spanning teaching, advocacy, and community leadership, have left an indelible mark on MHS and its students, making him a true champion of education, civic responsibility and community well-being.”

Representative Amy Perruso, vice-chair of the PACE Commission, led the effort to recognize the honorees. The Hawaii House of Representatives recognized the five educators during its floor session on March 12, adopting a resolution detailing the accomplishments of each honoree.

“It is an honor, in the midst of National Civic Learning Week, to introduce these outstanding educators recently recognized by PACE. The work of the PACE Commission underscores a truth that we understand in this chamber: democracy requires the active participation of informed citizens, and that foundation is laid in our classrooms by dedicated educators,” Perruso said while introducing the honorees to colleagues on the floor of the House chambers.

“These teachers are cultivating an interest in civic engagement,” added Hawaii Supreme Court Justice Lisa Ginoza, Chair of the PACE Commission. “They are empowering students to be informed, thoughtful, and active participants in democracy. It is crucial to educate students to make a positive impact on the world around them. The PACE Commission is happy to celebrate these wonderful educators.”