Opunui Appointed to Omidyar Fellows Program

Hawaii Leadership Forum News Release

Landon Opunui, executive director and medical director of Na Puʻuwai, was one of 16 local leaders in Hawaii welcomed into the ninth cohort of the Hawaii Leadership Forum’s Omidyar Fellows program. The program seeks to cultivate the conditions in which Hawaii thrives by equipping leaders with the skills and cross-sector relationships necessary to affect societal change.

Following a rigorous application process, these individuals were selected from the for-profit, nonprofit, and government sectors based on their accomplishments, innovative skills, ability to collaborate with other leaders, and motivation to make a positive difference.

“We are excited to bring back this unique opportunity for emerging leaders to engage in impactful discussions, learn from one another, and help make Hawaii even better,” said AJ Halagao, president of Hawaii Leadership Forum. “We strive to develop, engage, and inspire leaders to drive impact and catalyze positive change.”

Please visit omidyarfellows.org for more information about its latest cohort and the Omidyar Fellows program.