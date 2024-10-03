By New Release



One Year Anniversary

Molokai History Project News Release

One year ago, on Oct. 6, 2023, the Molokai History Project opened its doors to reveal the beginning of an incredible collection of family stories and photos and notebooks full of precious memories that now will be saved for generations to come. We have grown beyond our space. We have showcased our exhibitions at the library, as well as the front window of Misaki’s and a wall at Hiro’s Restaurant at Hotel Molokai. And through the generosity of all of you sharing your treasures, we need even more space! But for now we are tucked in at 145 Ala Malama Street, just down from the Molokai Community Federal Credit Union. You will need time because there is a lot to see. Come join us as we celebrate a year of growth, accomplishments, and our plans for the future! We have had several thousand visitors this year, and we invite you to join the crowd as we would love your ideas, opinions and observations! We’ll see you this coming week!