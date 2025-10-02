By News Release



OHCRA World Championships Celebrate Legacy of Hawaiian Canoe Racing

OHCRA News Release

The Oahu Canoe Racing Association (OHCRA) announces a record-breaking year for the Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe World Championship canoe races, presented by the Hawai’i Tourism Authority, with participation numbers reaching an all-time high.

Seventy-three female crews competed in the Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, shattering the previous record of 71 crews and marking both the largest field in the race’s 46-year history and the most female crews ever registered for the world championship.

“We’re continuing the incredible momentum started last year with the return of these world championship races,” said Ikaika Rogerson, Treasurer of OHCRA. “This record-breaking participation honors the legacy of those like Aunty Hannie Anderson, and it’s a testament to the strength of our community and the enduring spirit of our sport.”

OHCRA held this year’s Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai in honor of Aunty Hannie Anderson, a pioneer of the sport and one of the first females to cross the Kaiwi Channel from Molokai to Oahu, celebrating her enduring legacy and contributions to Hawaiian canoe racing culture.

The Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai featured 73 female crews from seven countries, representing Hawaii, Australia, California, the District of Columbia, French Polynesia, Japan and New Zealand. Of these crews, 66 are from Hawaii, spanning from juniors who are 15-18 years old to masters competitors over 65 years old, showcasing the rise of competitive female paddling. International crews are traveling from as far as Australia and French Polynesia to compete in this historic women’s championship.

The Molokai Hoe will feature 122 male crews from eight countries, with an overwhelming majority of 107 crews representing Hawaii. Hawaii’s participation includes 18 crews from Hawaii Island, 60 crews from Oahu, 15 crews from Maui, and five crews from both Kauai and Molokai. Crews will represent California, Australia, French Polynesia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Washington, demonstrating the global reach of this legendary race while maintaining the significance of this Hawaiian sport.

Both races launch from the legendary Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai and conclude with free-to-the-public community celebrations and awards ceremonies at the Duke Kahanamoku Lagoon.

Entertainment will be provided by the Hawaiian Airlines Serenaders, with informational booths led by local nonprofit organizations and companies such as the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and The Queen’s Health System. A special musical performance will close each race finish line celebration with The Vitals performing at Nā Wāhine O Ke Kai, and legendary singer Peni Dean performing at the close of the Molokai Hoe.