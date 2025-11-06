By News Release



OHCRA Donates $10K to Molokai High, Middle Schools

Friends of Molokai High and Middle Schools News Release

Established in 1952, the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to perpetuating the rich heritage of Hawaiian canoe racing.

OHCRA is the organizer of the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe (Molokai to Oahu) canoe races across the Kaiwi Channel. Both events are regarded as among the most famous and most challenging outrigger canoe events in the world. More than 2,000 canoe paddlers from around the globe come to compete in the annual 41-mile event from Hale O Lono Harbor on Molokai to Waikiki Beach on Oahu.

On Oct. 12, Luana Froiseth, race director of the Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe, presented a $10,000 check to Lori-Lei Rawlins-Crivello, Friends of Molokai High and Middle Schools Foundation board vice-president, and treasurer Ron Kimball.

The generous donation was made possible from all the crews participating in both races — Nā Wahine O Ke Kai and Molokai Hoe.

The “Friends” Foundation was originally formed as the result of an attempt to fulfill the need to provide support to Molokai High School’s athletic department. This includes developing funding to enable Molokai’s representation in interscholastic activities.

The “Friends” Foundation also provides support to teachers, staff and students at Molokai High and Middle schools for extracurricular, instructional, and enrichment needs. The “Friends” Foundation recognizes the importance of these activities as paramount in developing students as vital members of our community — local, state, national, and international.

Visit www.friendsofmolokai.com for more information or to make a donation to the Friends of Molokai High and Middle Schools Foundation.