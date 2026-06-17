By News Release



OHA Gift Card Program Supports Kona Low Recovery Efforts

OHA News Release

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) will launch its ʻĪnaʻi Kōkua Gift Card Program on Friday, June 12, to support Native Hawaiian households recovering from damage caused by the March 2026 Kona Low storm events.

The program will provide a one-time $2,000 Home Depot gift card to eligible Native Hawaiian homeowners, renters and lessees whose primary residences sustained minor storm-related damage. OHA has allocated $410,000 for the program, making approximately 200 cards available statewide.

Applications will be accepted from June 12 through June 30, 2026.

“The ʻĪnaʻi Kōkua Gift Card Program is another way OHA is supporting Native Hawaiian families recovering from the March storms and flooding,” OHA Board of Trustees Chairperson Kaialiʻi Kahele said. “Cleanup and repairs continue across our communities, and these gift cards can help families purchase essential supplies for basic repairs, household recovery and disaster mitigation.”

The program is intended to assist OHA beneficiaries living in OHA-identified highly impacted areas throughout Hawaiʻi who require support for disaster-related cleanup and minor home repairs. OHA will use available storm impact data and recovery indicators to help ensure assistance is distributed fairly across impacted islands and communities.

The card is intended to be used for the following:

• Cleanup and safety supplies such as wet/dry vacuums, fans, dehumidifiers, mold and mildew treatment products and cleaning supplies.

• Basic home repair materials including tools, patch kits, drywall, paint and sealants.

• Essential fixtures and appliances such as water heaters and replacement appliances.

• Basic household needs, including storage bins, lighting, and carpeting.

• Prevention and mitigation materials, including tarps, sandbags, flood barriers, clamps, and drainage supplies.

Applicants must provide:

• An OHA Hawaiian Registry Program (HRP) card confirming Native Hawaiian ancestry.

• Proof of Hawaiʻi residency in an OHA-identified highly impacted area via a deed, lease, rental

agreement, mortgage statement or property tax bill.

• Documentation showing the residence was the applicant’s principal residence at the time of the

storms.

• Documentation of storm-related damage, such as photos, insurance claims or county damage

determinations.

• A written impact statement describing storm-related impacts.

• A current and completed IRS Form W-9.

An informational Zoom webinar about the application process will be held on Wednesday, June 10, at noon.

Registration information, eligibility requirements and other information is available at oha.org.