November, December Ace Winners

By Rick Schonely

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club awards two Ace winners in the month of November each year to set the field of 12 for the Ace of Aces in December. And the winners are Billy “Musubi” Moore for November and Rodney “Hot Rod” Reyes for December.

Moore, one of the awesome senior golfers of Molokai and a gentleman extraordinaire, shot 56–52 for a gross total of 108 and with his 36 handicap his net 66 got him the November victory.

Reyes, one of Molokai’s professional golfers and one of many who always gives back to our beautiful golf course, shot 44–42 for a gross total of 86 and with his 17 handicap his net 69 got him the December Ace.

The 12 monthly ace winners will now playoff on Dec. 6 at iconic Ironwood Hills Golf Course for the Ace of Aces Championship. Good luck to everyone.

The Hui O Kukui Golf Club would like to thank the staff and management of iconic Ironwood Hills golf course for perpetuating the game of golf on Molokai.