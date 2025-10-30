By News Release



New Pharmacists at Molokai Drugs

Please welcome our new pharmacists, Brandi Hutchins, PharmD, and Xrystina Bicoy Nims, PharmD.

Brandi has been working for us since 2019 as an intern (prior to pharmacy school) rotations and as a grad pharmacy intern. She became a licensed pharmacist last week and is now working part-time. Brandi is a graduate of Maryknoll High School, the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and the University of Hawaii College of Pharmacy. She and her husband Cory Kamehanaokala Holt Taum married at Keawanui and have decided to raise their daughter on Molokai.

Born and raised on Molokai, Xrystina graduated from Kilohana School, Molokai Middle, Molokai High, the University of Wyoming and Belmont University’s College of Pharmacy. Prior to separating from the military on Sept. 30, Xrystina went through Officers’ Training School and was a Captain in the Air Force. She also worked as a pharmacist at a military pharmacy in California for over three years. She and her husband Curtis also married on Molokai and will be raising their family here — her son will go to Kilohana School where her late grandmother taught dozens of Manaʻe keiki. She will be working part-time.

Please congratulate Brandi on becoming a licensed pharmacist. And, please welcome Xrystina home. We are thrilled to have them working at Molokai Drugs and being a part of our island community.