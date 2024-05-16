By New Release



New Church Service Missionaries for Molokai

Kahului West LDS Stake

The Kahului Hawaii West Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is pleased to announce the calling of James and Vicki Boswell of Ho’olehua as church service missionaries for the island of Molokai. Their mission will center on helping others, regardless of religious affiliation, learning more about their family history and sharing the resources the church has for genealogy research with the community.

The Boswells are also looking forward to fostering hands-on learning opportunities for young children, youth from 12 to 18, and young single adults, 18 to 30, in the Ho’olehua and Kaunakakai congregations that focus on temple and family history work for their ancestors. They invite family and friends across the island who are in these age groups to join in these activities.

With the recent announcement of two new Houses of the Lord in Hawaii by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one on Maui and another on Oahu, the awareness of genealogical research and temple work has reached new heights. The Boswells’ mission aims to empower younger church members and friends to connect with their roots, understand their heritage, and strengthen family bonds through engaging in family history research.

James shared his enthusiasm for their mission, stating, “we are here to offer resources and technical support to any and all seeking to know more about their ancestors. We are here to assist in facilitating the involvement of children and youth in family history research, the sacred work of the Holy Temples, and to help them center their lives on Jesus Christ.”

The Kahului Hawaii West Stake is a vibrant community of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who are dedicated to living and sharing the teachings of Jesus Christ, and comprises multiple congregations across Maui County. If you would like to know more about your own family heritage or family history research and temples, please reach out to our full-time missionaries or to James and Vicki Boswell. We would be happy to meet with you. Contact (808) 208-0518 for Ho’olehua and (808) 778-4894 for Kaunakakai.