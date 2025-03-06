By Jack Kiyonaga, Editor



Naval Band Visits Molokai

Last week, Molokai residents were treated to a series of performances by the U.S. Navy’s woodwind quintet. The group of musicians was on a mission to celebrate the Navy’s 250th birthday and spread awareness of the whole host of careers and experiences that the Navy offers, explained Lieutenant Matt Tremel, assistant band master for the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.

“We’re highlighting how the Navy is present across the world keeping Americans safe,” said Tremel. “The state of Hawaii is obviously very important to the Navy, and we’re here to connect with residents who don’t see sailors in uniform very often.”

The sailors performed at various schools across Molokai and wrapped up their visit with a community performance at the Molokai Public Library last Friday.

“It’s amazing how many people [on Molokai] have a family member who served in the Navy or another branch of the military,” said Tremel. “It’s wonderful to say thank you to them.”

Looking sharp in their dress whites, the sailors were armed with the tools of their trade: flutes, clarinets, and an oboe. The quintet performed a variety of songs from sea shanties to He Mele Lahui Hawaii.

“We use music to connect with people around the world,” said Tremel.

Tremel explained that the Navy focuses on job specificity, like being a musician. As an enlisted musician, Tremel had performed as a saxophonist before becoming the band master.

“It’s an amazing job,” he said. “It’s truly unique. It’s so cool to get to serve your country while also playing music.”