Native Trees Vandalized in Kamakou Preserve

By Russell Kallstrom, Molokai Program Manager, The Nature Conservancy, Hawaii and Palmyra

Did you know Kamakou Preserve helps provide seven million gallons of water every day for Molokai residents? Yes, and it’s only able to do this because of the healthy native forest found there.

During a recent routine work trip in Kamakou, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) staff were disappointed and saddened to discover several ‘ohiʻa trees in the preserve had been cut down and left in place, in an apparent act of senseless vandalism. ʻOhiʻa (Metrosideros spp) is the dominant native tree in our Hawaiian forest. It serves as home to native birds and tree snails, provides material for lei, hula and other cultural practices, and helps to collect much of the water we drink.

“I was so saddened to see these trees cut down and left,” said Field Technician Kathy Coelho. “Every ‘ohiʻa tree is special and needed. I don’t understand why someone would do this.”

ʻOhiʻa trees are very slow growing, and though the cut trees might look relatively small, they were likely over 40 years old.

Think about how dry it is on the west side: to ensure we continue to have abundant fresh water, we need to preserve our remaining native forest. On Molokai, we have less than 15 percent of our original native forest remaining; every tree matters. Without ‘ohiʻa, we lose uncountable, irreplaceable native species, an integral part of Hawaiian culture and practice, and the keystone tree in our native forest that gathers the fresh water we all rely on.

Cutting these trees also leaves Molokai more vulnerable to the Rapid ‘Ohiʻa Death (ROD) fungus; we have not yet had a confirmed report of ROD on our island, but it is killing off hundreds of acres of native forest on other Hawaiian Islands. Trees with open wounds are at greater risk of exposure to disease and fungus.

“Cutting ohi’a trees in our native forest hurts all of us,” said Penny Martin, education specialist for Papahana Kuaola. “We need to take better care of our ʻaina and be better stewards of this special place, our home.”

TNC will be leaving the cut down ‘ohiʻa trees in place. Like trees that fall down naturally, these trunks will serve as nurse logs, a place for young seedlings to grow and thrive.

What you can do: tell others about what our native forest does for us all. Almost 90 percent of native ecosystems on Molokai have disappeared in the last 200 years, making what we have now very rare and precious.

When visiting Kamakou, do not wear or use gear or boots used on other islands and pack out everything you pack in. This helps prevent the spread of pests to our forest, like the Rapid ʻOhiʻa Death fungus.

Support fences. Fencing helps to reduce exposure to hooved animals that consume and injure native plants and transport weeds and disease. Fencing on Hawaii Island has greatly reduced the spread of Rapid ‘Ohiʻa Death by protecting ‘ohiʻa from injury by pigs. So please do your part and close the gates behind you!

Kamakou Preserve is one of Molokai’s treasures. Enjoy the forest and malama, take care of it! Please reach out to us in the TNC office! Call 808-553-5236.