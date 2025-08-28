By Léo Azambuja, Interim Editor



Nail Bar Molokai Offers Free Kupuna Care

An advanced medical nail technician has set the bar high on caring for the feet of Molokai’s kupuna, an important service specially for those with certain health conditions such as lymphedema and diabetes.

“The treatment I do helps. I’ve seen some amazing results. People are getting their mobility back. They are saying that they are feeling better,” Chisa Kalani said. “I feel really good with what I have been doing.”

Last February, she opened the Nail Bar Molokai, a professional nail care center offering full manicures and pedicures, gel-x and acrylic nails, upper body massages and even a venue for nail parties. And if you just want a cup of Japanese tea or kava, this is your spot.

But Kalani also offers an important free service to Molokai residents who are 65 and older. On Monday and Tuesday, she attends exclusively kupuna with special foot care needs. They are referred to her by the Kupuna Program at Molokai Rural Health Community Association.

Dr. Gary Pitt, the program’s travelling podiatrist, comes to Molokai once or twice a month, and refers patients to Kalani. If something is “too gnarly” for her to take care, she said, she refers them back to Dr. Pitt.

“He checks your feet to see if you’re healthy enough to receive my services. And then with his referral, you can come get it taken care of for free,” Kalani said.

Through the program, she attends approximately 15 patients per week, and most of them are male.

“They come in and we cut, file, buff their nails, and usually it’s really thick, really corroded with fungus and dirt and debris,” Kalani said.

Then, she soaks their feet with Epsom salt to soften them up. But not for too long, the salt can be drying, and usually people with diabetes have very dry feet, she said.

“I’m really careful on what I do, because we don’t want to cut them. Takes a long time for them to heal. And then I give them a sugar scrub. It’s kind of an exfoliating for the dry, dead skin,” Kalani said, adding she does an effleurage-style massage, which pushes up the blood flow.

Everyone ends up feeling good, and their skin gets proper moisture, she said.

Originally a regular nail technician, Kalani used to live on Maui and come to Molokai once a month to provide services. Over time, she noticed a different kind of nail care need on Molokai. She had seen “uncles with thick toenails poking out of their crocs, or really discolored legs.” This caused her to wonder if she should venture into the “world of medical pedicuring.”

“That’s when I got my license and I started offering that service,” Kalani said, adding she got her advanced medical nail technician, or AMNT, certification two years ago.

Around that time, the devastating Lahaina fire of Aug. 8, 2023 severely damaged her family home on Maui. She had met her husband on the old ferry, on her way here to do nails. Since her husband is a “Molokai boy,” she said, they decided to relocate here after the fire.

There are six other nail technicians working at the Nail Bar, but only Kalani is AMNT-certified. A couple of them are studying for an exam in September in order to get their certification.

“They’re amazing. I teach them everything I know,” Kalani said.

And going back to the tea service, it’s a pretty cool thing for Molokai.

“I am a full Japanese hot tea bar as well, because I noticed that if you’re drinking a hot tea, it’s kind of like a hug in a mug, and I wanted people to feel pampered. So, I import teas from all over Japan so you can have hot tea,” Kalani said, adding she is also offering iced tea, because it has been really hot outside.

Additionally, she brings something special to Molokai.

“I have kava from all over Polynesia, and it really helps with relaxation as well,” Kalani said. “I serve good, strong kava here.”

All that in an air-conditioned environment and a stylish vintage décor and equipment.

The Nail Bar Molokai is next to Paddlers Restaurant and Bar at 10 Mohala St. It is fully ADA accessible, and Kalani also does house calls.

They are open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Though Kalani dedicates Monday and Tuesday solely to kupuna care, the rest of the staff can take regular nail appointments on those days.

Appointments and walk-ins are available. Call (808) 658-9926 or email at nailbarmolokai@gmail.com.