Na Kupuna o Moana o Molokai Win Hula Contest

By Kim Markham

Celebrate Molokai! Na Kupuna o Moana are the overall winners of the 38th annual Kona Kupuna Hula Contest held Sept. 11-12. This contest is the sister competition of the Merrie Monarch, the world championships of hula. Both contests were founded by Kumu Hula George Na’ope. The latter is for hula dancers under age 55 and the former for dancers over age 55.

The senior division of Moana’s Hula Halau was founded by Kumu Hula Moana Dudoit and Raquel Dudoit. When they began over 25 years ago, the dancers were in their 50s and 60s. Kumu Hula Kanani Brighter led the kupuna until his passing in the year 2000. While competing in 25 contests, Na Kupuna o Moana became one of the elite halau in the world of hula. Inevitably though, many members of the halau passed away, including our beloved Kumu Moana Dudoit. Moana’s legacy has been strengthened by the endless dedication of Kumu Raquel, who spends countless hours teaching, encouraging, chastising, adorning, and praying for all her students ranging in age from 4 to 84.

Molokai’s kupuna competed in five divisions of the 2024 hula contest. They placed in every division: third place in the men’s and women’s group, second in the women’s solo, and first in the mixed group and men’s solo. For winning the highest overall score, Kumu Raquel was presented with a valuable Pahu Drum.

This year, the contest theme was Birds of Hawaii. The women’s group danced “Ke Alii Hulu Mamo,” about the feathers that adorned Hawaii’s royalty. The men’s group danced “Hilo One,” comparing the flirtations of a young man to the soaring flight of an I’iwi bird. The mixed group performed “Pili Kapekepeke,” a fast melody about lovers acting like birds and drunkenly sucking the nectar of lehua flowers.

In the men’s solo, Allen Diorec placed first with his interpretation of “Ka Iwa,” the huge black frigate bird. Kim Markham placed second in the women’s solo, dancing the haunting “Ke Ho’olono Nei” – telling the sad story of the extinct O’o bird of Kauai.

A winning halau cannot do it alone. The entire community of Molokai contributed through raffles, donations and more. The support of amazing musicians, Raymond Hiro, Keaka Kaiama, Po’o and Pua Napoleon, and Loke Fergerstrom, was critical to our success. We received extra coaching from alaka’i Abbie Adachi-Ali, Aulani Hiro and Tori Maliu. Kat Wong lent her expert hair design. We begged and borrowed hundreds of fresh plumeria and ti leaves from our neighbors’ yards. Kalae Tangonan overcame a sudden illness to sew our women’s beautiful costumes. Kanoe Davis, Pomahina Designs, generously donated stunning outfits for our Wednesday night performance. This halau owes tremendous gratitude to Nani Wong who does our organizing, paperwork, travel arrangements, costume purchases, and too many other details to list.

Na Kupuna o Moana are not resting on their laurels. As defending champions, Kumu Raquel Dudoit and the kupuna are already envisioning new hulas on the 2025 theme of Hawaii’s trees.