By Community Contributed



Na Kupuna o Moana 2025

Community Contributed

By Kim Markham

Na Kupuna o Moana has been competing in the Kona Kupuna Hula Contest for more than 25 years with great success. In 2024, we won the overall competition, so we were expected to bring our A game in 2025.

But as we began rehearsals many months ago, challenges arose. To compete in the Men’s and Mixed divisions, we needed at least two men. One of them dropped out so we asked many men to join our halau. Without luck, we abandoned rehearsals of our hula “Ka Pua Ua Iliahi.” Without men, we could not win it.

We voted to drop the Men’s hulas and put all efforts into our Women’s Soloist Annette English, and our Women’s Group Hula “Ke Ala o Ka Rose.” Then in May, Annette’s daughter Shaynah succumbed to and illness causing Nette to miss rehearsals.

Instead of dropping out, we increased practices to three days a week. In August, the competition judges heard about our plight and entreated kumu Raquel Dudoit to enter at least the Men’s Solo. Allen Diorec, winner of the Men’s Solo last year, began learning a new solo in less than a month.

The “Fun Night” category allows our kumu to design something totally creative, dramatic and fun. Kumu Raquel decided to dress Annette in a red wig and fishtail as Ariel, the Little Mermaid. Allen would portray Sebastian the Crab. The rest of us would be dancing fish, octopi, turtles and jellyfish.

Our costumes were too big for luggage, so they were shipped to Kona via UPS, and the packages were lost. Our newest dancer, Miyako Yamazaki-Gray, is a professional artist and she spent the afternoon directing the re-creation of our costumes from cardboard, tape and glow-in-the-dark paint. Our production of “Under the Sea” with black lights and bubble machines was a huge crowd pleaser.

The competitionʻs first night was nerve wracking. We were praying to win 3rd, 2nd or 1st place trophies because Allen and Annette put their whole hearts into their hulas.

The Men’s Solo 2nd place winner was announced: Allen. Then, they announced the Women’s Solo 3rd and 2nd places; not Annette. Finally, for dancing “‘Ohai Ali’i Kaluhea,” the winner of “Tutu Wahine” was Annette of Na Kupuna o Molokai. Many tears of joy followed.

The second day of competition began with a final rehearsal on stage under glaring flood lights at 7 a.m. Kumu Raquel dressed us in soft white blouses with wide pink paleka skirts sewn by Kalaʻe Tangonan. Our pink rose leis and rose crowns made us feel like princesses. The emcee mentioned our musicians were outstanding.

We did not win the overall competition this year. But many people told us we won the fashion statement in our beautiful costumes.

We are so grateful for the vision, patience and commitment of our kumu Raquel Dudoit. We could never achieve success without our beloved alakaʻi Nani Wong. We were also coached and critiqued by Abbie Adachi-Aki and Tyra Dudoit. Moana’s showgirls Tamara-Kai and Kira- Kai Yamazaki-Gray came to Kona to help us dress. Kalaʻe Tangonan made our gorgeous skirts. Our faithful videographer Lynette Sheppard filmed rehearsals so that we could learn from our mistakes.

Highest praise and appreciation go to our musicians Raymond Hiro, Keaka Kaiama, Poʻo and Pua Napoleon, and Loke Fergerstrom with assistance from Kahana Pele.

We express our gratitude to our Molokai community for your financial support. Our annual raffle and cookie sales greatly ease the burden of airfare, hotels, costumes and flowers. Each dollar of support helps perpetuate Molokai’s tradition of excellence envisioned by Kumu Moana and Kumu Raquel.