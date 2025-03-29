Mrs. Kuulei Virginia Momi Hoe Kanoho
Mrs. Kuulei Virginia Momi Hoe Kanoho, age 100, of Hilo, Hawaii passed
away on March 1, 2025 in the Hilo Benioff Medical Center. She was born in
Honolulu, Oahu on May 18, 1924 and was a retired nurse for Dr. Wipperman,
Dr. Harvey, Dr. Lane, Dr. Gutteling, Dr. Zelko and Dr. Carpenter. She was
a member of St. Joseph Church in Hilo. Visitation will be held on
Thursday, April 3, 2025 at St. Joseph Church (43 Kapiolani Street) in
Hilo, Hawaii from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; funeral mass will begin at 9:30
a.m. Burial will follow at Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo, Hawaii. Casual
attire is requested. On-line condolences at www.dodomortuary.com . She is
survived by daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kanoho of Aiea; four grandchildren,
Nozomi Kanoho of Hilo, Kristoffer (Julie) Kanoho of Pleasanton,
California, Grant Kapono (Dawn) Kanoho of Aiea, Nicole (Jason) Ruston of
Laguna Niguel, California; seven great grandchildren; half-sisters,
Harriet Kaawa of Hakipu’u, Kaneohe, Oahu and Susan (Steven, Sr) Lau of
Kahalu’u, Kaneohe, Oahu; half-brothers, Herbert (Julia) Hoe of Molokai,
Hawaii and Calvin Ioane (Charlene) Hoe of Waiahole, Kaneohe, Oahu;
numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles L.
Kanoho, Sr.; sons, Charles L. Kanoho, Jr. and Louis Adrian Kanoho;
daughter-in-law, Akemi Kanoho; grandson, Kaweo Kanoho; parents, Louis Sing
Kong Hoe and Annie K. Akana; sisters, Pearl Liu, Annie Lau, Lily Freitas,
Portia Leilani Lopez, and Geraldine Hopkins; brothers, Louis Hoe, Jr.,
Walter Hoe, Charles Hoe, Arthur Hoe, Gerald Hoe, and Paul Hoe; step
mother, Lucy Kealoha Hoe; half-brothers, Daniel and Harold Hoe; half-
sister, Rebecca Uu. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. in Hilo, Hawaii.
