By Obituaries



Mrs. Kuulei Virginia Momi Hoe Kanoho

Mrs. Kuulei Virginia Momi Hoe Kanoho, age 100, of Hilo, Hawaii passed

away on March 1, 2025 in the Hilo Benioff Medical Center. She was born in

Honolulu, Oahu on May 18, 1924 and was a retired nurse for Dr. Wipperman,

Dr. Harvey, Dr. Lane, Dr. Gutteling, Dr. Zelko and Dr. Carpenter. She was

a member of St. Joseph Church in Hilo. Visitation will be held on

Thursday, April 3, 2025 at St. Joseph Church (43 Kapiolani Street) in

Hilo, Hawaii from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; funeral mass will begin at 9:30

a.m. Burial will follow at Homelani Memorial Park in Hilo, Hawaii. Casual

attire is requested. On-line condolences at www.dodomortuary.com . She is

survived by daughter-in-law, Carolyn Kanoho of Aiea; four grandchildren,

Nozomi Kanoho of Hilo, Kristoffer (Julie) Kanoho of Pleasanton,

California, Grant Kapono (Dawn) Kanoho of Aiea, Nicole (Jason) Ruston of

Laguna Niguel, California; seven great grandchildren; half-sisters,

Harriet Kaawa of Hakipu’u, Kaneohe, Oahu and Susan (Steven, Sr) Lau of

Kahalu’u, Kaneohe, Oahu; half-brothers, Herbert (Julia) Hoe of Molokai,

Hawaii and Calvin Ioane (Charlene) Hoe of Waiahole, Kaneohe, Oahu;

numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Charles L.

Kanoho, Sr.; sons, Charles L. Kanoho, Jr. and Louis Adrian Kanoho;

daughter-in-law, Akemi Kanoho; grandson, Kaweo Kanoho; parents, Louis Sing

Kong Hoe and Annie K. Akana; sisters, Pearl Liu, Annie Lau, Lily Freitas,

Portia Leilani Lopez, and Geraldine Hopkins; brothers, Louis Hoe, Jr.,

Walter Hoe, Charles Hoe, Arthur Hoe, Gerald Hoe, and Paul Hoe; step

mother, Lucy Kealoha Hoe; half-brothers, Daniel and Harold Hoe; half-

sister, Rebecca Uu. Arrangements by Dodo Mortuary, Inc. in Hilo, Hawaii.