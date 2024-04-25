By New Release



Molokai Turmeric Workshop

UH CTAHR News Release

The Molokai Extension Team will be hosting a turmeric production workshop on Thursday, April 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The workshop will cover the history, marketing, production, and harvesting of turmeric. Presentations will be provided by Ted Radovich, CTAHR Sustainable and Organic Agriculture Program (SOAP) and Transition to Organic Production Program (TOPP) Specialist from UH Manoa, and Jennifer Hawkins, CTAHR Molokai Extension Agent for Edible Crops. The workshop will be held at the UH CTAHR Molokai Cooperative Extension Office at 69-1 Puupeelua Avenue, Hoolehua, next door to the Hoolehua Post Office. Participants will have the opportunity to observe the aromatic and visual qualities of various varieties. The workshop is funded in part by a grant from the Maui County Department of Agriculture. A limited quantity of planting materials will be available for participants. Make sure to register early as space and quantities are limited. To register call 808-567-6929 and leave a message with your name and phone number or email Chiemi Talon at andreaca@hawaii.edu.

This workshop is open to everyone without regard to race, age, sex, color, or disability. Educational activities are accessible for individuals with disabilities. For more information or to request an auxiliary aid or service, e.g., sign language, interpreter, designated parking, or material in alternative format, contact Chiemi at (808) 567-6929 or via email at andreaca@hawaii.edu seven days before the event. .